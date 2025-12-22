Atlanta Student Tased by School Officer in Bus Confrontation, on Video
A high school student got lit up with a Taser during a tense encounter with a cop on an Atlanta school bus ... and the disturbing moment was caught on camera.
The clip shows things spiraling fast -- 18-year-old Lanier Johnson-Hunt refuses to get off the school bus, despite repeated warnings from a school resource officer that he’ll be tased ... and after a brief scuffle, the threat turns real ... with the Taser deployed at point-blank range, right on the teen's chest, leaving him screaming in pain.
Fulton County Schools claim the chaos kicked off after a new bus driver thought the teen didn’t belong on the bus with other Langston Hughes High School students -- adding they're fully investigating the confrontation, which occurred last Thursday, according to WANF-TV.
Lanier, meanwhile, tells local media he’s furious -- slamming the officer for tasing kids when they’re supposed to be protecting them -- and he’s now hired high-profile civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who says his client was just trying to get home to help care for his autistic brother.
The unnamed officer has been taken off active duty while the incident is under investigation.