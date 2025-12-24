Joe Thomas Says Getting Statue At Browns' New Stadium Would Be 'Unbelievable'

Play video content TMZ.com

The Browns are getting a brand-new stadium in a few years ... and Cleveland legend Joe Thomas tells TMZ Sports he wouldn't mind if the team decided to decorate the place with a big ol' statue of himself!!

The Orange and Brown announced their plans earlier this year to build a domed venue in Brook Park ... a polarizing decision for the folks in Northeast Ohio, to say the least.

The six-time first-team All-Pro tackle admitted he was initially hesitant about losing the elements with an indoor facility ... but has since come around after considering the new home-field advantage that'll come with it -- and how it'll help the economy.

It's not up for debate -- after the Browns returned to Cleveland in 1999, there has been only one player worthy of getting a statue ... and that's Joe Thomas. He was one of the best at his position in his era and made 167 starts in a row and played in 10,363 straight snaps.

The real shame is Thomas never made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs at any point in his career from 2007-2017.

With that being said ... how would Thomas feel about being immortalized outside the new digs??

"I'm not gonna say anything about it, but you can be leading that charge," the Hall of Famer told Lucas Widman earlier this month.

"That would be unbelievable. I haven't really thought about something like that, but that would be pretty cool."

Thomas did allow himself to imagine what it would be like ... and said the honor would be a big hit for all his loved ones, too.

"I could bring my family and my kids out there and put a little Hall of Fame Beef hat on like I got right here on my Hall of Fame bust back there ... and maybe a little Christmas light necklace around his neck!"