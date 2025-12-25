Video Shows Moment Man Carjacks Washington State Patrol Lieutenant's Car

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's an easy way to find yourself on the naughty list ... a man in Seattle is in police custody after stealing a patrol car from a Washington State Patrol lieutenant ... and only TMZ has video of the suspect shoving the cop to the ground and taking off in her car.

We obtained footage showing a man casually crossing a busy Interstate-5 in Seattle when a WSP patrol car shows up ... the guy stops in his tracks, paces around, then goes up to the driver side door and yanks the cop out of the car. He pushes her to the freeway pavement, then gets behind the wheel and speeds off.

That's where our wild video ends, but the story doesn't end there ... because an intense police pursuit ensued ... and it ended with WSP officers pinning the car and taking the guy into custody.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson tells TMZ … the female lieutenant from the video was not injured and she will not be reprimanded for the incident.