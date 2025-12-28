Mike Singletary Says Ben Johnson's Been 'Exceptional' With Bears, Williams Is The Guy!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams have turned the Chicago Bears around in 2025 ... and one of the greatest players in franchise history can't get enough of what he's seen so far this season.

TMZ Sports caught up with Mike Singletary as his former team sits atop the NFC North with an impressive 11-4 record ... and he couldn't say enough good things about the coach and quarterback duo.

The Hall of Famer said the Bears have not only played good football, but proved they never give up -- and it's been fun to watch as a spectator.

Singletary praised Williams as one of the bright young stars in the league who has all the attributes of taking things to the next level ... and he sees him as the franchise quarterback for the long haul.

Singletary knows what it takes to win it all -- he was part of the iconic 1985 Bears that won a Super Bowl.

So, does this team have what it takes to bring another Lombardi Trophy home?? Well, he's not ready to make any guarantees -- but he certainly appreciates the product and the progress so far.

