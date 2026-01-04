'Grey's Anatomy' Star Steven W. Bailey Says Shocking Diagnosis Made Him Start Using Wheelchair

"Grey's Anatomy" star Steven W. Bailey is done hiding his rare genetic disorder, which sometimes requires him to use a wheelchair ... and he hopes his bravery doesn't cost him his career.

The actor opened up in a lengthy X thread over the weekend, revealing he's been battling Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome for over five years.

He wrote, "CMS is a genetic disease that disrupts the communication between the brain and the muscle at the 'nerve/muscle junction.' ... My muscles aren't clearly receiving all my brain's orders to do all the swell things muscles are meant to do. It's a drag."

Bailey explained he kept the diagnosis a secret "out of career caution" but assured Hollywood he can still do most of the things he used to, as his wheelchair use is ambulatory.

He said, "Much like walking my dog around the block, or helping at the store, I can still perform on my feet, limitedly. I can ambulate my way through simple 'walks and talks' with no problem. I can still rise to my feet to object to the judge, derail a town meeting, or yell at a cop for being a loose cannon. But, practically speaking, moving forward, it's time for my work, like in my life, to start skewing more wheelchair, if you will."

Bailey reassured he was the same guy ... just "now with wheels."