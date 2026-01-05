EsDeeKid & Timothee Chalamet's '4 Raws' Blew RAW Rolling Papers CEO's Mind

Play video content TMZ.com

Red-hot UK rapper EsDeeKid blew everyone's minds by standing next to Timothee Chalamet with their "4 Raws (Remix)" that proved they were two different people ... especially in the case of Raw Papers founder, Josh Kesselman!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Josh on Monday and he tells us his phone was buzzing off the hook the morning when EsDeeKid and Timothee blazed up the track, proving that they weren't the same person as they sung ... "I'm rotten, I'm sick when I pour fours/Every time I smoke, I light four raws" on the post-drill banger.

Josh says the moment was completely organic -- just like premium RAW Papers -- he never met either EsDeeKid or Timothee before the huge name drop, but has more in store for 2026.