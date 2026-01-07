Ex-Texas WR Jordan Shipley In Critical Condition W/ Severe Burns After Ranch Accident

An accident on his family ranch left former Texas Longhorns football star Jordan Shipley in critical but stable condition with severe burns ... and now his loved ones are asking for prayers.

40-year-old Shipley was operating a machine Tuesday when it caught fire -- and while he managed to get out, his body sustained burns that required a care flight to a hospital in Austin, Texas -- about 55 miles from the ranch.

His family released a statement through the University of Texas athletic department detailing the incident ... and they credited one of the ranchers for driving him to the local hospital to catch the care flight.

According to his dad, Bob, Shipley is undergoing several procedures for the burns ... and the biggest threats to his health at this time are infections and pneumonia.

Shipley was a two-time All-American at Texas, starring for the program from 2006 to 2009. He still holds the program’s single-season and career records for receptions -- and is second all-time in career receiving yards.