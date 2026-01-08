Miami Dolphins Fire Head Coach Mike McDaniel ... After Four Seasons

Another NFL head coaching position has opened up -- the Miami Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday after four seasons with the team.

The org. made the announcement just minutes ago. Owner Stephen Ross said the decision came after "careful evaluation and extensive discussions" that have been ongoing since the end of the season.

The Miami Dolphins have relieved Head Coach Mike McDaniel of his duties. pic.twitter.com/5APbwENBU1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 8, 2026 @MiamiDolphins

"Mike is an incredibly creative football mind whose passion for the game and his players was evident every day. I wish him and his family the best moving forward," Ross added.

In total, the 42-year-old produced a 35-33 record, including 0-2 in the postseason.

His firing now brings the current NFL head coaching jobs available to eight. The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans are also in the market for new leaders of their sidelines.

Of all the names being floated around, the most sought-after one is John Harbaugh, who was fired by Baltimore earlier this week after 18 seasons.

According to ESPN ... Harbaugh is not expected to take any head coaching interviews until next week -- but his agent's phone has been blowing up with teams interested in getting him in their building.