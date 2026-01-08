Jaguars K Cam Little Wants Ronaldo Jersey Swap After 'Calma' Kick Celebration

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little -- owner of the two longest field goal makes in NFL history -- wants to celebrate his feats by meeting a different football legend.

"I would do anything to meet that guy," Little told TMZ Sports. "Obviously, one of my idols … a jersey swap would be so sick."

On Sunday, Little drilled a 67-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against the Tennessee Titans -- the longest outdoor make in NFL history.

Cam Little bends in a 67-yard FG, the 2nd-longest in NFL history!



TENvsJAX on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/QCB5u4u70O — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026 @NFL

Little then paid homage to his hero by replicating Ronaldo’s famous "calma" celebration … gesturing toward his teammates to keep calm and stay cool.

This season alone, he has set the records for the NFL's longest indoor field goal make (68 yards) and the longest successful outdoor kick.

CAM LITTLE JUST KICKED THE LONGEST FG IN NFL HISTORY! 68 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/WGZb6O9xhX — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025 @NFL

Little, a Manchester United fan because of Ronaldo, grew up with dreams of someday playing in the Premier League before taking a different route to pro sports.

While he acknowledged Lionel Messi is the "greatest" player, he believes the ever-confident Ronaldo is HIM in the sport … and that’s the swag Little aims to match on the gridiron.

He doesn't think Ronaldo could hit a 67- or 68-yarder, though ... but the same applies to him with what CR7 does on the pitch.

"I can never do what that guy does," he said. "It's a lot harder for me to do what he does than what it is for him to do what I do."

On Sunday's record-breaker, Little hit the ball on the sweet spot and told his teammates it would’ve been good from another three or four yards out -- shutting down any speculation he could only kick far indoors.