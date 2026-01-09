'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern Cited for Soliciting Prostitution

Sounds like Daniel Stern didn't want to be home alone ... because cops issued him a citation for allegedly trying to hire an escort.

The "Home Alone" star got busted in Camarillo, California after cops said he was trying to bust with the aid of some hired help.

Law enforcement in Ventura County tells us Daniel was cited for soliciting prostitution on Dec. 10 ... which is smack in the middle of the Christmas season, when his 'Home Alone' movies typically doing big streaming numbers.

According to police docs obtained by TMZ, it looks like Daniel was cited at a hotel in Camarillo, California.

Sorry, folks, no mug shot for lonely ol' Daniel here ... police tell us he wasn't booked and was just given a ticket.

Daniel's had a few notable incidents in Ventura County -- about an hour northwest of Los Angeles -- in recent months ... as we first reported, he was rushed to the hospital back in October after the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a residence in Somis for a medical emergency.

If the solicitation allegation is true, seems Daniel was trying to take the Wet and Sticky Bandit thing too far.