'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern Taken to Hospital After Medical Emergency

Daniel Stern -- best known for his role in "Home Alone" -- was rushed to the emergency room earlier this month ... but fortunately, he is doing just fine now.

This incident went down on October 7th, with the Ventura County Fire Department telling TMZ they responded to a residence in Somis, California, for a medical emergency. Sources tell us the individual was Daniel, although it's unclear what the medical issue was.

The dept says the individual was assessed by firefighters and eventually transported to a nearby hospital. Sources tell us Daniel has since been released.

A rep for the actor confirms he is now doing well.

Beyond playing Marv Murchins in "Home Alone" ... Daniel is also well known for playing Phil Berquist in "City Slickers" and has appeared in many more films and television shows -- including as the voice of Kevin Arnold in "The Wonder Years."