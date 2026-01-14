Ex-Disney Star Matt Prokop Allegedly Got Into Violent Skirmish With Police

Matt Prokop did not go down easy when police came to arrest him on Christmas Eve ... cops say he slammed the door in their face -- and resisted arrest -- but was ultimately taken away to a Texas jail.

TMZ obtained an incident report in which the arresting officer said police arrived at Prokop's apartment in Victoria, Texas, on December 24.

According to the report ... the former child actor was immediately uncooperative after cops said he was under arrest for violating the conditions of his bond in a separate case, the details of which were unclear.

The report states Prokop answered the door and quickly slammed it in the faces of the cops ... but officers were ultimately able to get inside the apartment.

Prokop allegedly refused to obey police orders, pulling his arms away and twisting his body in an effort not to be cuffed.

Eventually, Prokop was restrained and taken to the Victoria County jail for evading and resisting arrest, and violation of bond conditions. He was also booked for invasive visual recording for allegedly recording a victim in a bathroom without her permission.

In addition, Prokop was hit with a separate charge of possession of apparent child pornography. Cops say Prokop was in possession of between 10 and 50 depictions of child porn.