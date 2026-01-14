Suspended Ford Worker's Union Is Fighting to Save His Job Over Trump Insult

TJ Sabula, the Ford plant worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at President Donald Trump during his visit, has the full backing of his powerful union amid a paid suspension ... and they're fighting to keep his job.

United Auto Workers Union Vice President Laura Dickerson tells TMZ ... "[TJ Sabula] believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job."

Dickerson adds ... "The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member."

She also takes a swipe at Trump, telling us ... "Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone -- including the President of the United States."

We showed you the video first -- TJ yelled out "pedophile protector" at Trump as he was walking through the factory ... and it clearly got under his skin. In response, POTUS mouthed "F*** you" to TJ before flipping him off.

For his part, TJ told the Washington Post he seized his opportunity and has no remorse ... but he is concerned about his job and future employment and feels he's being "targeted for political retribution" for "embarrassing Trump in front of his friends."