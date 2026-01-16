Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Israeli Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Failed Airlift, Video Shows

Israeli Air Force Watch Black Hawk Helicopter Crash

By TMZ Staff
Published
011626_israeli_helicopter_crash_falling

Looks like the Israeli Air Force is down a Black Hawk helicopter ... because one of their choppers fell from the sky and crashed while being airlifted ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows another, larger helicopter towing an IAF UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter through the air when the harnesses appear to suddenly fail ... sending the Black Hawk into a nosedive before it crashes to the ground.

The incident reportedly happened Friday morning near a residential area in Gush Etzion -- outside Jerusalem -- but the Israel Defense Forces says there were no casualties.

Unclear what caused the towing harnesses to fail ... Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar has ordered an investigation.

The helicopter was being towed after making an emergency landing Tuesday ... sounds like it's been a rough week for this particular Black Hawk.

Related articles