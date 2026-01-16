Israeli Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Failed Airlift, Video Shows
Looks like the Israeli Air Force is down a Black Hawk helicopter ... because one of their choppers fell from the sky and crashed while being airlifted ... and it's all on video.
Footage shows another, larger helicopter towing an IAF UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter through the air when the harnesses appear to suddenly fail ... sending the Black Hawk into a nosedive before it crashes to the ground.
WATCH: Israeli helicopter crashes while it was being airlifted. pic.twitter.com/3EISe6ONmJ— Clash Report (@clashreport) January 16, 2026 @clashreport
The incident reportedly happened Friday morning near a residential area in Gush Etzion -- outside Jerusalem -- but the Israel Defense Forces says there were no casualties.
Unclear what caused the towing harnesses to fail ... Israel Air Force commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar has ordered an investigation.
WILD FOOTAGE 🔴— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 16, 2026 @Osint613
Fresh video shows a damaged Israeli Air Force UH 60 Black Hawk going down during transport near Gush Etzion (close to Jerusalem) pic.twitter.com/abJ4L3M398
The helicopter was being towed after making an emergency landing Tuesday ... sounds like it's been a rough week for this particular Black Hawk.