Sabres Star Rasmus Dahlin's Fiancée Reveals Loss of Unborn Child Amid Health Battle

Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin's fiancée, Carolina, announced on Monday she was pregnant amid her health battle that resulted in a heart transplant ... and heartbreakingly, today was the child's due date.

Carolina -- who got engaged to the defenseman in 2025 -- shared the tragic news on her Instagram ... with a photo of the couple on a plane as she received medical care.

"Today was meant to be the day we finally met you," Carolina said. "You will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first baby, even though we never had the chance to meet. Our love for you is endless."

"Though you didn’t get to experience this world, you played a vital role in ensuring that I could continue to be a part of it."

Carolina revealed that concerns for their baby during her pregnancy brought them to the hospital, where she experienced her first heart failure.

"This is just one of the many reasons I am alive today, able to embrace a normal life once again," Carolina said. "You are our hero, and I hope you are being well cared for in heaven. We love you, baby Matovac Dahlin👼🏻🤍🕊️."

Dahlin announced his fiancée had heart failure during the offseason last year while they were on vacation in France. He recalled the "traumatic experience," including her receiving CPR on multiple occasions.

While she was on life support, they found a match for a heart transplant weeks later.