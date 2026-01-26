Skyh Black Hits 'Queen's Men' Creator Christian Keyes With Cease & Desist

The "All the Queen's Men" cast and crew is falling apart worse than Humpty Dumpty ... show creator Christian Keyes has just been hit with a nasty legal letter -- claiming he's been defaming one of the show's stars with a slew of lies -- and warning him to take them back and apologize!

TMZ obtained a copy of a cease-and-desist letter laying out all the drama ... Skyh Alvester Black -- who plays Addiction Anthony on the BET+ drama -- hired Marty Singer's law firm to send Keyes some serious demands as Keyes' "first and last chance to avoid litigation."

This all apparently stems from a Facebook post last month where Keyes called out Black for allegedly being high as a kite on set ... and Black is pissed!

In the video, Keyes explains his plans for expanding the 'ATQM' universe in spinoffs and prequels on another network. Black insists he wasn't fired because BET+ actually just cancelled the show ... but Keyes specifically names Black as one of the actors who will NOT be asked back for any of the related projects.

Keyes says, "You don't get to show up inebriated and brag about it, so yeah ... Alvester Black won't be back. Skyh won't be back. He will be written out for that and other reasons."

He added... "You don't laugh in my face about how high you are on my show ... so he'll be written out."

In the documents, Black's attorney labels these statements as "textbook defamation," and demands that Keyes remove the social media posts, post an immediate retraction and apology acknowledging the statements were inaccurate, and permanently cease and desist from any further false and defamatory statements about Black.

The Facebook post appears to have been taken down, but there is still a YouTube video showing the tirade. The YouTube channel doesn't appear to be run by Keyes but Black's lawyers are insisting their demand applies to Keyes and "anyone acting in concert" with him.

Keyes also doesn't seem to have issued a public apology as of yet.