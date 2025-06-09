Actor Skyh Black Learned Wife KJ Smith Was Labeled Infertile, After She Was Pregnant
Skyh Black Docs Told Wifey She Was Infertile ... And Now We're Picking Out Baby Strollers!!!
"All the Queen's Men" actor Skyh Black says he was in the dark about his wife KJ Smith's fertility issues ... and things stayed that way until they saw those two little blue lines on the stick.
His wife refused to believe the doctor's expertise!!!
TMZ caught up with Skyh outside the Waymakers Men’s Summit last week ... and he's a few months out from putting a nice blue or pink bow on his fairy tale romance.
Skyh and KJ first starred together on Tyler Perry's "Sistas" in 2020 and celebrated their love with a star-studded wedding in Sept. 2023.
KJ is roughly 6 months pregnant, but Skyh tells us it was during a recent interview that he learned she had been labeled infertile and didn't want to burden him with lies.
Their future bundle of joy will be a living example of speaking great things into fruition, but mum's the word on the gender ... KJ would be planning a funeral if we got Skyh to squeal!!!