Jemele Hill Calls On Trump to Do 'Soul-Searching' Over Recent Shootings

Jemele Hill says President Donald Trump's deployment of ICE is tearing the fabric of the United States apart ... and, she hopes he can do some soul-searching before it's too late.

We ran into the TV personality at LAX on Tuesday ... and, we asked her about the recent killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota, as well as the ongoing unrest in the city.

Hill says Americans have witnessed two state-sanctioned executions in the streets this month alone ... and high-ranking government officials lied about at least one of them.

JH says everyone saw what happened to Pretti in the harrowing video from the incident on Saturday ... and it's time for people to decide if that's reflective of American values.

Hill also comments on apparent hypocritical behavior by some conservatives ... who defended Kyle Rittenhouse for bringing a gun to a protest in Wisconsin in 2020 and shooting three people, while they now attack Pretti for legally carrying a firearm to the event.

Jemele says she thinks most Americans want criminals deported ... but ICE's tactics just aren't the right way to go about it -- especially since ICE agents are focused on Minneapolis instead of Florida or Texas, where far more undocumented immigrants live.