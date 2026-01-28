NBC News' Stephanie Gosk Files For Divorce From Former 'Today' Host Jenna Wolf

It looks like Jenna Wolfe and Stephanie Gosk will NOT be getting back together to try and save their marriage ... because Stephanie just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

The NBC News correspondent beelined it to court Wednesday and filed to divorce the former "Today" host after nearly 13 years of marriage ... according to online records.

Jenna and Stephanie had been separated since September 2021 ... but now it's Stephanie making the first move and pulling the trigger on a divorce filing.

When she was working at "Today" back in 2013, Jenna came out as a lesbian and announced she was expecting her first child with her partner, Stephanie. They married that same year and welcomed their baby girl in August, naming her Harper.

Jenna and Stephanie had a second child together in 2015 ... another daughter, Quinn.

Stephanie has been an NBC News correspondent since September 2006.

Jenna also hosted "First Things First" with Nick Wright on FS1 from September 2017 through August 2022 ... where she once told us her epic fantasy football league punishment.