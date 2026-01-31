Golf Legend John Daly Makes Cameo In Music Video, Behind-The-Scenes Look!

Play video content

Add music video star to John Daly's resume ... 'cause the legendary golfer made a cameo in musician Andrew Moore's new song, and TMZ Sports has the BTS video!

59-year-old Daly will appear in the video for "Tyrant," and we got a sneak peek as the 2x Majors winner filmed one of his scenes ... which takes place in the clubhouse bar.

John, flanked by his caddie, walks into the establishment and up to Moore, whom he hugs, asking, "What's up, brother? How's it goin', man?"

The shoot took place earlier this week in the Nashville area.

Of course, Daly's no stranger to acting. Last summer, he appeared in the hit movie Happy Gilmore 2, where he played Happy's neighbor.