Brother of Louisiana School Counselor's Victim Still Seeking Justice

A Louisiana school counselor’s death by suicide this week after a warrant for his arrest for inappropriately messaging a minor was issued isn't justice ... so says the victim's brother who wants more accountability.

Tyler Washington spoke to us about the situation ... telling us the death of Quinton Dixon from Baton Rouge doesn't substitute for justice because his 14-year-old sister still has to carry the weight of the situation on her shoulders forever.

While he declined to say if his family will be pressing charges ... he absolutely thinks Westdale Middle Magnet School needs to be held accountable for giving a sicko access to so many minors.

Tyler also tells us how his sister is holding up after the unsettling story, and even shares a surprisingly tender message for Dixon's family -- it's all in the clip.

We told you all about it -- Dixon shot himself in the head on the campus of the now shuttered Glen Oaks Middle School. The Baton Rouge Police Department told TMZ his family is the one who found him after thinking he might do something extreme.He ended his life the same day a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities say he hit on the minor several times despite knowing she was underage and a former student from his school ... allegedly texting her about her sexual orientation and saying she was "cutting up to be so pretty."