76ers Paul George Suspended 25 Games for Violating Anti-Drug Policy

The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers power forward Paul George for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program, the NBA announced Saturday.

His suspension begins immediately and will bench him for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

George said the situation is a big mix-up in a statement to ESPN, but is taking full responsibility for the error. He explained ... "Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication."

He also apologized to the 76ers ownership, his team, and fans for his "poor decision making," adding ... "I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."