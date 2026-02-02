Jarrell Miller Says His DMs Are Flooded W/ Companies Offering Hair Help

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jarrell Miller went viral after an uppercut knocked the toupee off his head in the middle of his boxing match at Madison Square Garden, but the incident might not be the worst thing ... 'cause he tells TMZ Sports his DMs have been flooded with companies hoping to work with him!

Babcock chopped it up with Miller after his win over Kingsley Ibeh Saturday night at the World's Most Famous Arena and -- of course -- asked about what happened with his hair.

The moment Jarrell Miller had his hair punched off in the middle of his fight 🤯🤣



"I felt a cold breeze in my scalp, and I said I know I ain't got no AC up there," Miller said.

When the bell rang and the ring ended, he said his normally confident coach started stuttering in the corner, and it started to click -- his toupee might have fallen off. One glance at the jumbotron, and Jarrell realized ... "I'm fried, I'm cooked."

The 37-year-old believes ripping it off "put an extra battery in my back" -- crediting it as a turning point in the bout.

So, what's next for Big Baby? Miller says he's going to attempt to grow his hair back, saying a product dried it out and brought it to its current state.

But that doesn't mean he hasn't had a gang of businesses reaching out.

"There's a lot of hair companies from Turkey reached out," Miller said. "A couple of man-weaving companies reached out. So like my DMs are crazy, man. I haven't even gone through even a quarter of them yet."

He's taking it all in stride, though, saying trials and tribulations are "part of being a man."