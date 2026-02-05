Kurt Warner Sounds Off On Hall Of Fame Voting, Says Process Needs Fixing

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kurt Warner is calling out the Hall of Fame voting drama … telling TMZ Sports that selectors might be playing too many mind games instead of simply putting the right legends in Canton.

We caught up with the former Super Bowl MVP at the airport this week ... and he didn’t hold back on the selection process. Warner suggests this year’s results have plenty of people scratching their heads and wondering how certain all-time greats are still waiting for the call.

"I think most people feel like they didn’t get it right this year," Warner said, referencing the snubs of Patriots legends Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

Warner tells us his frustration surrounding the voting isn't always who gets in ... it's why others don't. He says when elite candidates get snubbed, players, fans and even voters themselves are left trying to piece together the logic behind the decisions.

"The biggest thing is just, 'Let's get it right,'" Warner said. "I think that's what everybody wants. You want the right people in with whatever the Hall of Fame represents – because it can represent different things to different people – that's the biggest thing."

To be clear: Warner isn't torching the voters themselves. He says most take the responsibility seriously.

Warner also admitted Hall of Fame voting will always be messy and uncomfortable ... especially with limited spots available each year. Still, he says voters have to trust their instincts and stand on their decisions instead of trying to predict how the room will lean.

The issue hits close to home for the Rams legend.

Warner once again pounded the table for former teammate Torry Holt -- saying the star wide receiver is long overdue for a gold jacket and deserves to hear his name called sooner rather than later.

"It's just a matter of when, and I’m always hoping that it's this year," Warner said.