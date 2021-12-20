Kurt Warner's Jacket Gets Roasted On Social Media

Kurt Warner was looking like he was ready to go into orbit during the Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on Monday ... and naturally, Twitter couldn't get enough of it.

The Hall of Fame QB was looking extra warm in the booth for NFL Network -- rocking a metallic silver puffer coat while calling the game ... and as soon as he showed up on TV, viewers flocked to social media to get their jokes off.

"Kurt Warner looks like he’s about to land on the moon," one user wrote ... while another compared him to "a baked potato wrapped in tinfoil."

Kurt Warner paying homage to Missy Elliott.. I respect it pic.twitter.com/6x69A7lCZ2 — 🐜. (@iAmAnt__) December 20, 2021 @iAmAnt__

"Kurt Warner paying homage to Missy Elliott," another Twitter user said Monday. "I respect it."

There's more -- "Kurt Warner dressed like Puff Daddy lol"

NFLN even got in on the fun ... comparing their guy to a Hershey's Kiss.

Warner addressed the roasting on social media ... saying, "We have to get you all a better game in 2nd half. WAY TOO MUCH TALK ABOUT MY JACKET!!! Haha… #ThanksForWatching."

As for the game ... it's a low-scoring battle. But everyone saw that one coming, especially with Baker Mayfield and a ton of Browns players out with COVID-19.