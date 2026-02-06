'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern's Prostitution Case Dismissed

"Home Alone" star Daniel Stern is off the hook after getting hooked by police for allegedly trying to hire a hooker ... 'cause the criminal case against him has been legally terminated.

According to court officials, Daniel's attorneys appeared in court Friday for the first time since prosecutors in California charged the actor with soliciting prostitution ... he wasn't there himself, but his case was heard and dismissed.

A rep for the Ventura County District Attorney tells TMZ ... "The defendant did what he was supposed to do. He completed his education class and earned a dismissal. This is our standard disposition for first-time prostitution offenses."

TMZ broke the story ... Daniel was issued a citation in December for allegedly trying to hire an escort at a hotel in Camarillo, CA ... and last month he was officially charged with a crime.

Now, it looks like Daniel's put this all behind him.