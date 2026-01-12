'Home Alone' Star Daniel Stern Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

"Home Alone" star Daniel Stern has just been hit with a criminal charge in California for allegedly trying to hire a hooker.

A rep for the Ventura County District Attorney tells TMZ ... prosecutors just charged the actor with soliciting prostitution.

We're told Daniel's arraignment is set for Tuesday morning ... but it sounds like prosecutors aren't expecting him to be there. Instead, we're told Daniel's attorney could appear for him.

TMZ broke the story ... Daniel was issued a citation last month for allegedly trying to hire an escort at a hotel in Camarillo, CA.

Daniel wasn't arrested at the time, only given a ticket, but now he's getting the book thrown at him.

A rep for the Ventura County DA's Office told us the case was submitted to them late Friday by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office ... so it didn't take long for prosecutors to decide to formally file criminal charges against Daniel.