Cam Jordan Says Josh Allen Comment Wasn’t Personal

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cam Jordan says everyone needs to chill out over his Josh Allen comments -- insisting there's NO beef and people just got way too sensitive.

The Saints defensive star tells TMZ Sports he's now walking back the drama after catching heat for saying Allen can’t win big playoff games ... explaining he was simply answering a debate question on "First Take" and using what he called "process of elimination."

"Everybody get snippets ... we were talking about Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson," Jordan said. "'Who's up for a Super Bowl?' In my mind, it was a process of elimination. Joe Burrow’s already been to one, Josh Allen -- it should have been this year -- so I said Lamar Jackson is up next."

"[Josh Allen] proved what I thought about him. ... He can't win those big games."



—@camjordan94 on Josh Allen losing in the playoffs 😯 pic.twitter.com/tTYP3dQVOf — First Take (@FirstTake) February 4, 2026 @FirstTake

Jordan doubled down on his bigger point, too ... claiming Super Bowl rings are basically the measuring stick for quarterbacks -- fair or not.

"When they talk about quarterbacks, all the accolades Drew Brees has -- what do they say first? Did he win a Super Bowl?" Jordan said. "For whatever reason, when a quarterback gets in or doesn't get in, we talk about his Super Bowls."

Still, Jordan insisted his take wasn’t meant as a long-term knock on Allen ... pointing out NFL narratives can flip fast -- just like Sam Darnold rewriting his career storyline recently.

"If Lamar doesn't win one, then we'll be saying the same thing about him that we say about Josh Allen," Jordan added. "But for right now, with the question posed, I was just doing process of elimination. And apparently, I hurt feelings."

Jordan even cracked jokes about the backlash ... sarcastically saying he might have to smash through a Bills Mafia table later to make peace.

And just to be clear: Jordan says there's no personal feud with Allen.