1 Dead, 6 Hospitalized at Australia Music Festival

A night of electronic music turned tragic in Australia after one man died and six others were hospitalized following medical emergencies at a major music festival.

New South Wales Police say officers were patrolling the Dreamstate music festival at Sydney Olympic Park Saturday when several attendees suddenly began suffering what authorities described as “medical episodes.”

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, while six other festivalgoers were rushed to nearby hospitals. Police confirmed one person remains in critical condition.

According to local outlet 9News Australia, investigators believe the man may have suffered cardiac arrest linked to a suspected drug overdose, and police are now considering whether a possible mass overdose occurred during the event.

Despite the warning, officials later confirmed there was no pill testing facility available at the event. Australia's Minister for Music and the Night Time Economy told ABC News that while no drug testing was offered, a safety action plan was in place and followed government regulations.