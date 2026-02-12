Brave Bystanders Save Women Swept Up in Powerful Floodwater, on Video

Play video content Aloysius Fernandes/Newsflash

Two women were swept off their feet by a pair of Good Samaritans after a flood in Brazil did the same to them ... with bystanders dashing through the raging waters to pull them.

Daniela Gonçalves Silva, 44, and Gabriela de Jesus Lima, 23, were standing outside Lima's shop in Montes Claros -- a city in the north of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais -- Tuesday when the rain in the area intensified, causing a flood that carried them down the street.

In the clip, you can see the two women sliding and tumbling down the block, along with a motor scooter ... unable to hold on to anything to brace themselves against the storm's onslaught.

Several men are huddled together underneath a doorframe ... and, they bolt into the street to stop the two women from going any farther and potentially being injured.

After a struggle, the dudes are able to pull them out and lay the ladies down on the sidewalk. Renato Aquino Rocha -- one of the heroic bystanders -- says he didn't think about the danger ... he just acted on instinct.