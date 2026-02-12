Influencer Mikayla Nogueira Confirms Split From Husband Cody Hawken

After a ton of speculation, Mikayla Nogueira just confirmed she and husband Cody Hawken are getting divorced ... and they made the decision last year.

The influencer announced the split in a TikTok video today, but avoided elaborating, saying, "I'm not going to be sharing any details as to why Cody and I have made this decision. The main reason I am doing that is because I want to protect Cody. Cody deserves that."

It sounds like she's throwing Cody under the bus ... but later she begs her fans not to pit them against each other.

If you're not familiar with their backstory, Cody is a recovering addict, and a while back, he relapsed and returned to rehab. Followers started speculating about a split between them when he wasn't seen in any of Mikayla's recent videos.

But Mikayla stressed Cody's addiction has nothing to do with their divorce, calling them "completely separate things."

Because she's staying tight-lipped, we likely won't know for sure what ripped them apart. As a matter of fact, Mikayla said the only people who will know why they made this decision is her and Cody.

She said, "This is an extremely s***ty thing. No one gets married to get a divorce. But what I can tell you is that this is very amicable."

Mikayla says they talk every day, and Cody even comes by for dinner and visits the dogs.