Too $hort Says Rappers Should Keep Politics to Themselves

Play video content TMZ.com

Too $hort is blowing the whistle on rappers joining political movements ... he says hip hop should limit politics to the ballot box.

We got the Oakland OG at Chanel West Coast's single release party at Andys in West Hollywood, and our photog asked him about Nicki Minaj and Nelly recently going full MAGA.

Too $hort takes us down memory lane ... throwing it back to a time when fans didn't care what their favorite artists believed in politically.