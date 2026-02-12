Too $hort Says Rappers Should Keep Politics to Themselves
Too $hort is blowing the whistle on rappers joining political movements ... he says hip hop should limit politics to the ballot box.
We got the Oakland OG at Chanel West Coast's single release party at Andys in West Hollywood, and our photog asked him about Nicki Minaj and Nelly recently going full MAGA.
Too $hort takes us down memory lane ... throwing it back to a time when fans didn't care what their favorite artists believed in politically.
$hort says America was better when celebs voted, supported causes they cared about and didn't make politics part of their brand. That's not the world we live in now, and $hort says it's a big problem for hip hop and beyond.