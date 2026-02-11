Chanel West Coast Gushes Over Her New Genre-Busting Single 'Giddy Up'

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper Chanel West Coast has gone country, but she's not leaving her hip-hop roots behind ... she told us her new song "Giddy Up" is a perfect blend of both genres -- and her best track yet!

We caught up with the former "Ridiculousness" star last night outside of Andys in West Hollywood, California, where she called the song "honestly, a little mix of everything I like, which is all music."

Chanel was so excited, she shared a snippet of the new tune on socials yesterday before its Friday release ... and it is a banger!

She tells us the multi-genre track is something everyone can party and have fun to ... and while blending country and rock may seem like a tall order, Chanel says it came naturally.

"The 2 genres where it's the most about rhyming and poetry are rap and country," she said. "I'm still a poet in my songs. I'm just not rapping, I'm singing."