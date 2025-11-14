Justina Valentine Hopes 'Wild N Out' Isn't Next on MTV's Chopping Block

Play video content TMZ'S Previously On...

MTV's Justina Valentine stopped by TMZ's "Previously On..." podcast studio to break down the bombshell cancellation of the network's reality show "Ridiculousness" ... and she tells us she just hopes this decision doesn't put her own show up next on the chopping block.

The rapping reality star -- who sweeps the floor on MTV's "Wild 'N Out" rap battle reality show -- called the recent move "an end of an era" for the network ... pointing out the show has been one of MTV’s most consistent staples for years, alongside her own network gem.

Catch the clip ... Valentine says she's had the honor to be a part of many MTV legacy shows -- jokingly saying she missed the mark for "16 and Pregnant" -- but "Ridiculousness" was one of the hit shows with the best reply value ... similar to what Chanel West Coast had said regarding the cancellation.

While there’s zero indication MTV is putting "Wild 'N Out" on the chopping block, Justina made it very clear she’s hoping the network’s makeover doesn’t mess with the franchise, and even takes a moment to call out host Nick Cannon ... telling him "don't get any ideas."

