Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justina Valentine Freestyles for TMZ's Newsroom

Justina Valentine It's a Rap!!! 'Wild 'N Out' Star Freestyles in TMZ Office

By TMZ Staff
Published
111325_justina_valentine_kal
DROPPIN' BARS AT TMZ!!!
TMZ.com

Rapper Justina Valentine was Wild 'N Out in the TMZ newsroom Thursday ... freestyling a certified banger for Harvey and Charles.

Watch the video ... Valentine had us turnt up, with a 10 out of 10 off-the-cuff rap.

Justina Valentine Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Justina Valentine Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We really shouldn't expect anything less ... she's spent nearly a decade coming up with improvised raps on "Wild 'N Out."

JV is the longest-running female cast member on the show, and she joked we can expect to see more episodes as long as show creator Nick Cannon still has mouths to feed ... "I love it, because every time Nick has another baby, we get another season."

093025_tmz_after_dark_justina_valentine_kal
OUR CRAZIEST TOUR YET!!!
TMZ.com

The in-studio appearance comes after she co-hosted the "TMZ After Dark" tour with Ray J in September. It was a non-stop vibe ... Watch the video to see how she turned the tour into a full-blown rager!

Related articles