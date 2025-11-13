Justina Valentine Freestyles for TMZ's Newsroom

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper Justina Valentine was Wild 'N Out in the TMZ newsroom Thursday ... freestyling a certified banger for Harvey and Charles.

Watch the video ... Valentine had us turnt up, with a 10 out of 10 off-the-cuff rap.

We really shouldn't expect anything less ... she's spent nearly a decade coming up with improvised raps on "Wild 'N Out."

JV is the longest-running female cast member on the show, and she joked we can expect to see more episodes as long as show creator Nick Cannon still has mouths to feed ... "I love it, because every time Nick has another baby, we get another season."

Play video content TMZ.com