Wiz Khalifa's Father Dead at 63

Wiz Khalifa's father, Laurence W. Thomaz, has died.

The rapper shared the sad news on social media Friday, noting ... "I will always love him, miss him and be [grateful] for the things he taught me."

He did not reveal a cause of death, but said it "was sudden." He added ... "Seeing how many people love and respected him" made him happy ... noting, "I know he’s proud that he left a positive impact on this earth. Literally all he ever wanted."

Wiz -- whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz -- also posted a handful of throwback pics to commemorate his father, including one that shows them at the playground.

The "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker was close to Laurence, a former military man. Wiz previously told NME his dad opened up a recording studio in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he was a kid, which laid the foundation of his future. He recalled ... "I lived in that studio. And that’s what turned me into who I am today."

He was 63 years old.