New 'Charlie’s Angels' Film Taking Shape, but Casting Chatter Premature

A new "Charlie’s Angels" film is in the works ... but despite online casting rumors and wishes -- which include the return of Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu -- it'll be a while before the sexy spy trio is picked for their assignment.

Here's the deal ... it was reported over the weekend that a new iteration of the popular franchise is underway at Sony ... and of course, fans went bonkers over who should be in the starring roles.

A source with knowledge tells TMZ ... it's way too early to talk casting since the project is in early development -- and the script is still being written by Pete Chiarelli, whose credits include "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Proposal," and "Now You See Me 2."

The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, reported that 'Angels' alum Barrymore may be involved as a producer under her Flower Films banner ... though we hear that's still not a done deal.

As you know ... Drew played one third of the spy trio -- along with Cameron and Lucy -- for two popular early 2000s films. Those were followed up by a 2019 reboot -- starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska -- that bombed big time.

Of course ... fans know the OG Angels on the popular late '70s TV series were played by Kate Jackson, the late Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith.