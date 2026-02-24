Kendall Jenner Poses for Sizzling Hot Vogue France Photoshoot

Kendall Jenner’s booked, busy, and still finding time to break the internet ... and if you thought her shoots couldn’t get any hotter, Vogue France says Hold My Croissant!

The supermodel snagged the cover and a full spread to match -- and let’s just say the looks are working overtime ... 'cause we’re talking seriously risqué snaps that put those supermodel stats to very good use.

You’ve gotta see these pics -- the stylist clearly clocked in early and left late, dressing Kendall in a lineup of daring cut-out numbers, some so microscopic they showed off plenty of underboob.

Cropped fits, unbuttoned shirts, smoldering poses ... Kendall was absolutely giving supermodel supremacy and reminding everyone why she’s in a league of her own.