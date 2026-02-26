Sydney Sweeney Sizzles in New 'Comfy' Panties, Bra Collection

Play video content SYRN

Sydney Sweeney posted a new collection of "comfy" panties and bras from her underwear and lingerie line ... and as usual, jaws are scraping the ground.

The screen star and SYRN owner posted a video of her huge assets and butt cheeks modeling her new collection -- for women who want to be comfortable -- and still look insanely hot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sporting the new line of cotton bras and matching cotton briefs ... SS captioned the shoot, "do what makes you naked."

As we reported ... Sydney dropped her new naughty line last month ... a biz funded by Ben Schwerin of Coatue, a venture capital company backed by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos.

Play video content

Don't forget, SS almost got into some hot water in a promotional stunt in which she snuck up to the iconic Hollywood Sign and strung around some of her line's bras. But it appears any ruffled feathers have since been calmed.