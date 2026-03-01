Rapper J.I The Prince of N.Y Saves Nurse Stuck in Snowstorm

Play video content TMZ.com

Rapper J.I The Prince of N.Y helped rescue a stranded nurse during the dangerous snowstorm that slammed the Northeast last weekend after spotting her partially buried car along Interstate 95.

TMZ has obtained exclusive video showing Rivera and his team stopping along the snow-covered highway and digging the woman's vehicle out as heavy snow blankets the roadway.

The Brooklyn-born recording artist had just wrapped a weekend of performances in Boston and Providence, Rhode Island. On Monday afternoon, after checking out around noon, Rivera and his team began driving back toward New York in near white out conditions on largely unplowed roads.

According to those with Rivera, they traveled nearly 45 minutes without passing another vehicle. We're told that's when Rivera noticed a white car stuck on the shoulder, with a woman waving through an open window.

Because of limited visibility, their SUV initially passed the vehicle. The team reversed and headed down the empty highway to check on her. Crew members exited and dug snow away from the driver’s side door to free her.

The woman told them she had been stranded since about 8 AM after getting stuck in the storm. She said she contacted police and roadside assistance but was unable to get help.

Rivera and his team drove her directly to her residence and walked her inside safely. We're told she offered to pay them, but they declined.