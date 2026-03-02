A Look Back at a Busy 2026 Awards Season Weekend

The 2026 awards season is speeding up as it makes its way to Oscars weekend, less than two weeks from today ... and it was a busy few days in Hollywood as awards were given out at the 37th Annual Producers Guild Awards, the 32nd Actor Awards presented by SAG-AFTRA ... as well as The Brit Awards across the pond in London.

Plenty of big names showed up for the Actor Awards, including Michael B. Jordan (who walked away with two Actors for his role in "Sinners"), Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Connor Storrie, Paul Mescal, and many more!

The highlight of the night came when the late icon Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her part as Patty Leigh in "The Studio." Seth Rogen accepted the award on her behalf and gave a moving tribute, including a shoutout to O'Hara's iconic dance sequence in "Beetlejuice."

The Brit Awards saw Olivia Dean take control of the night by winning 4 Brits -- including British Artist, Song, Pop act, and British Record of the Year. The night also saw Harry Styles return to the stage after a long hiatus, performing his new single ''Aperture'' live for the first time.

We also reported on both the reaction to Kelly Osbourne's appearance at the awards, as well as her response to the online critics' comments -- which Kelly blasted as a "special kind of cruelty," calling out people who felt entitled to dissect her body while she's grieving.