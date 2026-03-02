Sean Astin Gushes Over Kristen Bell's Hosting Gig at the Actor Awards
Sean Astin was still riding high directly after last night's Actor Awards ... and he used the adrenaline to make it crystal clear who stole the show in his eyes.
TMZ caught up with the "Stranger Things" actor after Sunday’s ceremony, and he didn’t hesitate ... calling host Kristen Bell his hands-down "favorite" and gushing over her performance like a proud superfan.
Catch the full clip ... Sean also broke down his overall take on the night ... but spoiler alert, he was clearly loving the vibe!
The 32nd Actor Awards certainly were a whirlwind -- Kristen kicked things off with a full song-and-dance opener, Michael B. Jordan snagged Best Actor in a surprise win, and the rest of the night was stacked with buzzy moments!