Maury Povich's Daughter Amy & Her Husband Sell Beverly Hills Home for $17.35M

Good news for Maury Povich’s daughter -- she’s officially offloaded her stunning Beverly Hills pad for a cool $17.35 million.

Real estate sources tell TMZ the seller is Amy Povich and her husband, Dr. David Agus ... who’ve finally said goodbye to the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate spanning 7,594 square feet.

The lucky new owners are scoring a serious architectural gem ... the main residence was custom-designed in 1959 by architect George MacLean and is peak mid-century modern.

In 1972, famed architect William Stephenson added the "Whim House," a guest and screening house ... and over the past two decades Amy and David poured more than $4 million into renovations.

The place is stacked with A-list perks too ... think pool, spa, sweeping views and plenty more luxury touches.