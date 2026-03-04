Maury Povich's Daughter Amy & Her Husband Sell Beverly Hills Home for $17.35M
Maury Povich's Daughter Scores $17.35M in Sale of Beverly Hills Home
Good news for Maury Povich’s daughter -- she’s officially offloaded her stunning Beverly Hills pad for a cool $17.35 million.
Real estate sources tell TMZ the seller is Amy Povich and her husband, Dr. David Agus ... who’ve finally said goodbye to the 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate spanning 7,594 square feet.
The lucky new owners are scoring a serious architectural gem ... the main residence was custom-designed in 1959 by architect George MacLean and is peak mid-century modern.
In 1972, famed architect William Stephenson added the "Whim House," a guest and screening house ... and over the past two decades Amy and David poured more than $4 million into renovations.
The place is stacked with A-list perks too ... think pool, spa, sweeping views and plenty more luxury touches.
Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany of The Agency held the listing, while Kevin Dees and Sebastian Spader of Carolwood Estates represented the buyer.