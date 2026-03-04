Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Players React To Trent McDuffie Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to ship Trent McDuffie outta town sent shockwaves through the NFL world Wednesday morning ... and his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is bummed out about the move -- posting a one-word response shortly after the news broke.

"Damn." That is all Mahomes had to say after the Chiefs agreed to send McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a slew of draft picks -- including the 29th overall spot in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Even Xavier Worthy took to social media to address the move, replying with two crying emojis and a "noooooooooooooooo."

While Chiefs players are in their feels seeing their former All-Pro cornerback walk out the door, Puka Nacua is happy to know he's now on his side. The Rams' superstar receiver dug up an old tweet where he praised McDuffie back in 2019 -- replying with a simple emoji.

It's a pickup the Rams needed to make, as many experts pinned defensive back as one of their weakest positions heading into the offseason. He also gets the chance to reunite with his former college coach, Jimmy Lake.

Lake -- who was on staff with the University of Washington from 2014 to 2021 -- now serves as the Rams' pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.