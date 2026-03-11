Alex Warren Details 'Horrifying' Grammys Performance

Play video content Call Her Daddy

Alex Warren says his Grammys performance went so wrong that he wanted to ditch the whole ceremony.

In the newest episode of “Call Her Daddy,” he tells Alex Cooper all about the “horrifying” performance, admitting he was "holding back tears.”

Remember, AW was seemingly having technical issues during his portion of the Best New Artist medley, causing his timing to be delayed from the backing track.

He told the podcaster it was so bad that he wanted to bail on the rest of the Grammys, saying … “Once that happened, I was like, ‘Damn, I wanna go home.’”

The Hype House alum thinks there might’ve been issues with radio frequency interference, but he’s not actually sure how it went so wrong, telling AC … “Something happened and everything cut out. They’re like, ‘30 seconds.’ And I said, ‘I can’t hear anything. I can’t hear myself.’ And the guy’s like, ‘It’s live TV. 25 seconds.’”

He continues … “They’re like, ‘It’s your ears, it’s your ears. It’s your pack, it’s your pack. 15 seconds! 10 seconds!’”

Alex details what he was hearing in that moment … audio cutting out, his own voice being too loud, and at times just hearing nothing at all.

After the whole thing went down, he says it was Chappell Roan who actually helped lift his spirits, recalling … “Chappell 100% saw that I was just, like, distraught. She came up to me and it was the sweetest. I will never forget how sweet she was because of that.”

ICYMI, Alex took to TikTok that night to vent about the mishap, and tells ‘Call Her Daddy’ he temporarily deleted his social media immediately after … “I posted it and I threw my phone.”