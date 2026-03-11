'Diesel Brothers' Star David Sparks' Wife Files For Divorce

David "Heavy D" Sparks -- one of the stars of "Diesel Brothers" -- is going through a divorce ... TMZ has learned.

David's wife, Ashley Sparks, beelined it to court Tuesday in Utah and filed to end her marriage to David. The reason for the split is unclear.

The divorce filing comes a little over 5 months after David was arrested in October 2025 on a bench warrant that stemmed from an alleged failure to pay fees owed in connection with a lawsuit.

David rose to fame after he and his friend David "Diesel Dave" Kiley were discovered by car enthusiast Jay Leno, who brought them onto his show after their YouTube videos grabbed his attention.