'Diesel Brothers' Star David Sparks' Wife Files For Divorce

By TMZ Staff
David "Heavy D" Sparks -- one of the stars of "Diesel Brothers" -- is going through a divorce ... TMZ has learned.

David's wife, Ashley Sparks, beelined it to court Tuesday in Utah and filed to end her marriage to David. The reason for the split is unclear.

The divorce filing comes a little over 5 months after David was arrested in October 2025 on a bench warrant that stemmed from an alleged failure to pay fees owed in connection with a lawsuit.

David rose to fame after he and his friend David "Diesel Dave" Kiley were discovered by car enthusiast Jay Leno, who brought them onto his show after their YouTube videos grabbed his attention.

Since then, the Diesel Bros have kicked it with the likes of YeJake and Logan Paul. They even went beast mode with Marshawn Lynch ... the ex-NFL star had a blast absolutely crushing a Jeep in a monster truck, and Marshawn even threw in a few donuts for good measure.

