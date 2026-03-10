Former Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Quietly Divorced Second Husband
Alina Habba Quietly Divorced 2nd Hubby Last Month
Alina Habba, the former acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, quietly divorced her husband and moved to a Florida home near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
The former Trump lawyer filed to divorce her second husband Gregg Reuben last month in New Jersey ... and the divorce was quickly settled ... according to the Daily Mail.
Alina and Gregg got hitched back on New Year's Eve 2020 in New Jersey ... but they did not have any children together.
Trump hired Alina as his personal lawyer around the time of her wedding ... and one year after she divorced her first husband, Matthew Eyet.
Alina worked as Counselor to the President for a few months at the start of Trump's second term ... and then he appointed her acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, a stint that didn't last long. Alina was disqualified for the position after a court found Trump's appointment didn't adhere to the rules.