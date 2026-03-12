Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Critics Who Say She's Aged Poorly

Play video content

Kendra Wilkinson recently clapped back at age critics online ... and she's now elaborating to TMZ, telling us why she thinks women seem to catch way more heat than men when it comes to getting older.

We caught up with the former Playboy bunny at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday ... and the 40-year-old says the expectation that women should look 21 forever is ridiculous -- and it’s time to kill that stigma.

Kendra doubled down on what she wrote in a lengthy IG caption earlier this week ... saying she’s older, a little bigger, and feeling better than ever!

Check out the full clip ... 'cause when we ask why women feel that pressure over aging, Kendra gives us a pretty X-rated explanation.