Mickey Rourke Rocks Red Hair After Eviction

Mickey Rourke I'm Painting The Town Red

By TMZ Staff
mickey rourke backgrid 1
Backgrid

Mickey Rourke is seeing red after being evicted from his Los Angeles apartment ... as in, he's sporting some red hair.

Check out these photos of Mickey on Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills ... he's dressed like a cowboy at a pizza shop, and his hair is dark red.

mickey rourke backgrid 2
Backgrid

The famed actor was leaving Mulberry pizza in a purple cowboy shirt and jeans when photogs snapped him and his new hairdo.

The new look comes on the heels of a judge issuing a default eviction ruling in favor of Mickey's landlord.

Getty

Mickey's been living in a hotel with his dog and he's long since vacated the apartment he's been evicted from. He told us he stopped paying rent because the place had a rodent problem, among other issues.

Based on what we're seeing from Mickey here, he doesn't look too shook up about his housing situation.

