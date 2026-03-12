Mickey Rourke Rocks Red Hair After Eviction

Mickey Rourke is seeing red after being evicted from his Los Angeles apartment ... as in, he's sporting some red hair.

Check out these photos of Mickey on Thursday afternoon in Beverly Hills ... he's dressed like a cowboy at a pizza shop, and his hair is dark red.

The famed actor was leaving Mulberry pizza in a purple cowboy shirt and jeans when photogs snapped him and his new hairdo.

The new look comes on the heels of a judge issuing a default eviction ruling in favor of Mickey's landlord.

Mickey's been living in a hotel with his dog and he's long since vacated the apartment he's been evicted from. He told us he stopped paying rent because the place had a rodent problem, among other issues.