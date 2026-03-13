Bethenny Frankel Bleeds After Cutting Her Face With Skin Product on Video

Bethenny Frankel turned into a bloody mess after she cut her face with a new skin care product she was testing out.

The Real Housewives of New York alum posted a frantic Instagram video Thursday night, showing her blood-covered face after slicing her cheek. Bethenny pressed a bloody towel against her face while explaining what happened.

She said she bought a skin care product called Nurse Jamie, which is a silicone cup with a glass cylinder she used to contour her face.

But the glass broke during the process, causing Bethenny to slice up her skin. She said she could have slashed her jugular if she hadn't noticed the damage to her face.